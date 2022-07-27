Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Following its initial sighting earlier this month, the Oppo K10 Energy went official today. However, Oppo wrote “Energy” on the back, so we’re sticking with it.

The term can alternatively be translated as Light, Youth, or Vitality. With a Snapdragon 778G CPU, the phone is intended to be a more cheap alternative to the Oppo K10 5G and is already available in China.

A 6.59″ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution is included on the K10 smartphone. For the 16MP selfie camera, a punch hole is present in the left corner. Along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP auxiliary camera, the back of the device houses a 64MP primary camera.

The Oppo K9s specs sheet has exactly the same features as most of those that seem familiar. The primary distinction is in the memory; the Oppo K10 Energy is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it more powerful than any K9s variant.

Additionally, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W quick charging, sophisticated cooling, ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12, and two new colors: Black and Blue.

Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan

The Oppo K10 Energy expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 67,500.

Oppo K10 Energy Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.33 in) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Colors Black, Blue Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – Advertisement DISPLAY Size 6.59 inches Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Resolutions 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 401 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1x 4G 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G 1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS Front Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

[email protected], gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.2 Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 642L RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Card Slot – BATTERY Type Li-P0 Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 30W

Reverse charging Wireless Charging No Advertisement COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm Jack Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

