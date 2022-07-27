Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Oppo K10 Energy unveils SD 778G chip, 120Hz LCD, offline distribution
The Oppo K10 Energy (or possibly "Vitality Edition", model number PERM10) is...
Following its initial sighting earlier this month, the Oppo K10 Energy went official today. However, Oppo wrote “Energy” on the back, so we’re sticking with it.
The term can alternatively be translated as Light, Youth, or Vitality. With a Snapdragon 778G CPU, the phone is intended to be a more cheap alternative to the Oppo K10 5G and is already available in China.
A 6.59″ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution is included on the K10 smartphone. For the 16MP selfie camera, a punch hole is present in the left corner. Along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP auxiliary camera, the back of the device houses a 64MP primary camera.
The Oppo K9s specs sheet has exactly the same features as most of those that seem familiar. The primary distinction is in the memory; the Oppo K10 Energy is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it more powerful than any K9s variant.
Additionally, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W quick charging, sophisticated cooling, ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12, and two new colors: Black and Blue.
The Oppo K10 Energy expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 67,500.
Oppo K10 Energy Specifications:
BODY
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
Advertisement
DISPLAY
|Size
|6.59 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|401 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
|4G
|1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G
|1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|Front Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
Panorama
Advertisement
[email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.2
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Card Slot
|–
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-P0
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 30W
Reverse charging
|Wireless Charging
|No
Advertisement
COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.