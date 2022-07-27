Advertisement
Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Following its initial sighting earlier this month, the Oppo K10 Energy went official today. However, Oppo wrote “Energy” on the back, so we’re sticking with it.

The term can alternatively be translated as Light, Youth, or Vitality. With a Snapdragon 778G CPU, the phone is intended to be a more cheap alternative to the Oppo K10 5G and is already available in China.

A 6.59″ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution is included on the K10 smartphone. For the 16MP selfie camera, a punch hole is present in the left corner. Along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP auxiliary camera, the back of the device houses a 64MP primary camera.

The Oppo K9s specs sheet has exactly the same features as most of those that seem familiar. The primary distinction is in the memory; the Oppo K10 Energy is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it more powerful than any K9s variant.

Additionally, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W quick charging, sophisticated cooling, ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12, and two new colors: Black and Blue.

Oppo K10 Energy Price in Pakistan

The Oppo K10 Energy expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 67,500.

Oppo K10 Energy Specifications:

BODY

Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
Weight199 g (7.02 oz)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY

Size6.59 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Resolutions1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI401 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection

NETWORKS

2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
4G1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes

CAMERA

Rear Triple64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
Front Single16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
Panorama
[email protected], gyro-EIS

HARDWARE

OSAndroid 11, ColorOS 11.2
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 642L
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Card Slot

BATTERY

TypeLi-P0
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 30W
Reverse charging
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS

SoundLoudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

 

