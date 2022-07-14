OPPO Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
OPPO Reno 8 price in Pakistan is expected to be 78,500. OPPO Reno 8 series includes a vanilla OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro, which was launched as a part of the OPPO Reno 8-series in China in May.

OPPO Reno 8 Price in Pakistan

OPPO Reno 8 5G specifications:

OPPO Reno 8 5G features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OPPO Reno 8 5G includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W quick charging. It boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan & Specifications
OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan & Specifications

The OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan is expected to be 40,000...

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, May 23
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, June 01

 

BODYDimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
Weight179 g (6.31 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

DISPLAYTypeAMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
Size6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, ColorOS 12.1
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G77 MC9

 

MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
 UFS 3.1

 

MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.55″, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
FeaturesPanorama, HDR
Video[email protected], gyro-EIS

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 28 min (advertised)
Reverse charging
MISCColorsBlack, Blue, Gold, Violet
ModelsPGBM10
PriceExpected 78,500 pkr
