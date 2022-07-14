OPPO Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs

OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan & Specifications
OPPO Reno 8 price in Pakistan is expected to be 78,500. OPPO Reno 8 series includes a vanilla OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro, which was launched as a part of the OPPO Reno 8-series in China in May.
OPPO Reno 8 5G features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OPPO Reno 8 5G includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W quick charging. It boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, May 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, June 01
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.55″, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 28 min (advertised)
Reverse charging
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Gold, Violet
|Models
|PGBM10
|Price
|Expected 78,500 pkr
