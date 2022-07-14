OPPO Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs

OPPO Reno 8 price in Pakistan is expected to be 78,500. OPPO Reno 8 series includes a vanilla OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro, which was launched as a part of the OPPO Reno 8-series in China in May.

OPPO Reno 8 Price in Pakistan

OPPO Reno 8 5G specifications:

OPPO Reno 8 5G features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OPPO Reno 8 5G includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W quick charging. It boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, May 23 Status Available. Released 2022, June 01

BODY Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G77 MC9

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.55″, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features Panorama, HDR Video [email protected], gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 28 min (advertised)

Reverse charging

MISC Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Violet Models PGBM10 Price Expected 78,500 pkr

