Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Premier designation at the end of Tecno’s new Camon 16 indicates that it will be among the company’s premium smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone. The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a forthcoming model from the manufacturer. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed. The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution.

The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Tecno’s upcoming Camon 16 Premier phone has a dedicated slot that may be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all. The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution.

Your photography will advance thanks to the Camon 16 Premier’s complex camera arrangement and abundance of capabilities. The phone is protected against unauthorised users with a fingerprint reader on the side. The 16 Premier will compete with the Samsung because of its amazing set of specifications.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specs Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE (unspecified) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A Launch Announced 2020, September Status Available Body Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density) HDR10+

90Hz refresh rate Platform OS Android 10, HIOS 6.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm

8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video [email protected] Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised) Rating Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 16 reviews.