Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs
The Premier designation at the end of Tecno’s new Camon 16 indicates that it will be among the company’s premium smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone. The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a forthcoming model from the manufacturer. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed. The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution.

The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Tecno’s upcoming Camon 16 Premier phone has a dedicated slot that may be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all. The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution.

Your photography will advance thanks to the Camon 16 Premier’s complex camera arrangement and abundance of capabilities. The phone is protected against unauthorised users with a fingerprint reader on the side. The 16 Premier will compete with the Samsung because of its amazing set of specifications.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specs

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bandsLTE (unspecified)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced2020, September
StatusAvailable
Body
Dimensions170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density)
HDR10+
90Hz refresh rate
Platform
OSAndroid 10, HIOS 6.0
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesPenta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
RadioFM radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.3 stars, based on 16 reviews.
