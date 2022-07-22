Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Premier designation at the end of Tecno’s new Camon 16 indicates that it will be among the company’s premium smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone. The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a forthcoming model from the manufacturer. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed. The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution.
The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Tecno’s upcoming Camon 16 Premier phone has a dedicated slot that may be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all. The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution.
Your photography will advance thanks to the Camon 16 Premier’s complex camera arrangement and abundance of capabilities. The phone is protected against unauthorised users with a fingerprint reader on the side. The 16 Premier will compete with the Samsung because of its amazing set of specifications.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specs
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density)
|HDR10+
90Hz refresh rate
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, HIOS 6.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 16 reviews.