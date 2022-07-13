Advertisement
Vivo S10e specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo S10e specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Vivo S10e specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo S10e

Tech-savvy Vivo introduces S10e. TENAA listed the company’s future smartphone. Vivo is apparently working on this device, which will be dubbed Vivo S10e. The upcoming smartphone will employ the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Vivo’s S10e has a strong processor. The phone’s processor is 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo S10e will sport a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2404-pixel resolution. And there’s a new, high-quality AMOLED display. Vivo sharp S10e has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Vivo S10e offers 128/256GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data.

Vivo S10e specs

 

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
Dimensions7.5 mm thickness
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~412 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 44W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo S10e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Also Read

Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo will shortly launch Y54s. The new Vivo phone will be mid-range....

Next Story