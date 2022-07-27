Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch

Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch

Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch.

Advertisement
  • Renders and the spec sheet for the upcoming Vivo Y02s smartphone were leaked yesterday.
  • The gadget surfaced on the FCC and Geekbench, indicating an impending global launch.
  • It will have a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Advertisement

Renders and the spec sheet for the upcoming Vivo Y02s smartphone were leaked yesterday. The gadget has now surfaced on the FCC and Geekbench, indicating an impending global launch.

The incoming Vivo V2203 will be branded as the Vivo Y02s, according to the FCC listing. The listing also exposes the network possibilities for the smartphone, which include GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA, LTE, and VoLTE.

Additionally, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth functionality will be included. Finally, the device will support two SIM cards.

The smartphone sports an octa-core CPU, according to the Geekbench listing, with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz and the other four at 2.30GHz. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is seen here.

Looking at the benchmark results, the gadget receives 905 points on the Geekbench 5 multi-core test and 166 points on the single-core test.

Vivo Y02s specs (rumored)

Advertisement

The Vivo Y02s will have a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, pronounced bezels, and a dewdrop notch for the front camera, according to earlier rumors.

3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage will be used with the MediaTek Helio G35. A microSD card slot will be available on the gadget for storage expansion.

The gadget will ship with both the FunTouchOS 12 skin and Android 12 OS preinstalled. Its battery is anticipated to have a capacity of 5,000mAh and support 10W rapid charging.

The handset will include an 8-megapixel sensor with an LED flash on the back for optics. It will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone will enable photography functions including time-lapse and face-beauty.

Support for dual SIM cards, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are additional features.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y02s. Y-series smartphone development is underway. Vivo Y02s is...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & special features
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme V30 and V30T will be released soon; Offical Listings have Surfaced with Launch Date & Prices
Realme V30 and V30T will be released soon; Offical Listings have Surfaced with Launch Date & Prices
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story