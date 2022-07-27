Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch.

Renders and the spec sheet for the upcoming Vivo Y02s smartphone were leaked yesterday.

The gadget surfaced on the FCC and Geekbench, indicating an impending global launch.

The incoming Vivo V2203 will be branded as the Vivo Y02s, according to the FCC listing. The listing also exposes the network possibilities for the smartphone, which include GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA, LTE, and VoLTE.

Additionally, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth functionality will be included. Finally, the device will support two SIM cards.

The smartphone sports an octa-core CPU, according to the Geekbench listing, with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz and the other four at 2.30GHz. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is seen here.

Looking at the benchmark results, the gadget receives 905 points on the Geekbench 5 multi-core test and 166 points on the single-core test.

Vivo Y02s specs (rumored)

The Vivo Y02s will have a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, pronounced bezels, and a dewdrop notch for the front camera, according to earlier rumors.

3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage will be used with the MediaTek Helio G35. A microSD card slot will be available on the gadget for storage expansion.

The gadget will ship with both the FunTouchOS 12 skin and Android 12 OS preinstalled. Its battery is anticipated to have a capacity of 5,000mAh and support 10W rapid charging.

The handset will include an 8-megapixel sensor with an LED flash on the back for optics. It will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone will enable photography functions including time-lapse and face-beauty.

Support for dual SIM cards, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are additional features.

