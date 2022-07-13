Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple Airpods Pro 2 can avoid traffic collisions
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan Rs. 22,499. The price of Vivo mobile products with a formal warranty is governed by authorized dealers and warranty providers.
A Budget-Friendly Device From a Well-Known Brand
Vivo will bring their Y12s. It is the company’s middle-tier product. With a Google Play Console listing and a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, the smartphone is a formidable device. Numerous organisations, including Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification, have approved the vivo Y12s. The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset that powers the vivo Y12s shows that this smartphone will compete with Samsung and other mobile makers. The vivo Y12s features 3 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for the majority of users. The smartphone has a waterdrop display for taking selfies and an HD Plus quality screen with 720 x 1554 pixels. The Vivo crisp Y12s features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 operating system. vivo equips the Y12s with 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The smartphone’s triple camera configuration consists of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Y12s is powered by the PowerVR GE8329 GPU, and the manufacturers have included a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It suggests that the Y12s will be a secure device. The device is powered by a battery with a 5000 mAh capacity. The company’s upcoming smartphone, the Y12s by Vivo, will be an attractive device. The characteristics of the smartphone appear to be quite attractive, and the majority of the company’s followers will likely opt for it. The Vivo Y12s will be a budget-friendly smartphone with outstanding features.
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, November 16
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, November 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Funtouch 11
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, Panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/1.8
|Video
|[email protected]
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
Reverse charging 5W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 10 reviews.
