Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan Rs. 22,499. The price of Vivo mobile products with a formal warranty is governed by authorized dealers and warranty providers.

A Budget-Friendly Device From a Well-Known Brand

Vivo will bring their Y12s. It is the company’s middle-tier product. With a Google Play Console listing and a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, the smartphone is a formidable device. Numerous organisations, including Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification, have approved the vivo Y12s. The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset that powers the vivo Y12s shows that this smartphone will compete with Samsung and other mobile makers. The vivo Y12s features 3 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for the majority of users. The smartphone has a waterdrop display for taking selfies and an HD Plus quality screen with 720 x 1554 pixels. The Vivo crisp Y12s features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 operating system. vivo equips the Y12s with 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The smartphone’s triple camera configuration consists of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Y12s is powered by the PowerVR GE8329 GPU, and the manufacturers have included a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It suggests that the Y12s will be a secure device. The device is powered by a battery with a 5000 mAh capacity. The company’s upcoming smartphone, the Y12s by Vivo, will be an attractive device. The characteristics of the smartphone appear to be quite attractive, and the majority of the company’s followers will likely opt for it. The Vivo Y12s will be a budget-friendly smartphone with outstanding features.

Also Read

Apple Airpods Pro 2 can avoid traffic collisions
Apple Airpods Pro 2 can avoid traffic collisions

Apple Airpods Pro 2 will reportedly include a heart rate monitor and...

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y12s Specifications:

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

 

Launch
Announced2020, November 16
StatusAvailable. Released 2020, November 16

 

Body
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight191 g (6.74 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

Display
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

 

Platform
OSAndroid 10, Funtouch 11
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320

 

Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

 

Main Camera
Dual13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, Panorama
Video[email protected]

 

Selfie Camera
Single8 MP, f/1.8
Video[email protected]

 

Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

 

Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

Features
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

 

Battery
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingCharging 10W
Reverse charging 5W

 

Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.0 stars, based on 10 reviews.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specification
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specification
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story