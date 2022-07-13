Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan Rs. 22,499. The price of Vivo mobile products with a formal warranty is governed by authorized dealers and warranty providers.

A Budget-Friendly Device From a Well-Known Brand

Vivo will bring their Y12s. It is the company’s middle-tier product. With a Google Play Console listing and a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, the smartphone is a formidable device. Numerous organisations, including Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification, have approved the vivo Y12s. The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset that powers the vivo Y12s shows that this smartphone will compete with Samsung and other mobile makers. The vivo Y12s features 3 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for the majority of users. The smartphone has a waterdrop display for taking selfies and an HD Plus quality screen with 720 x 1554 pixels. The Vivo crisp Y12s features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 operating system. vivo equips the Y12s with 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The smartphone’s triple camera configuration consists of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Y12s is powered by the PowerVR GE8329 GPU, and the manufacturers have included a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It suggests that the Y12s will be a secure device. The device is powered by a battery with a 5000 mAh capacity. The company’s upcoming smartphone, the Y12s by Vivo, will be an attractive device. The characteristics of the smartphone appear to be quite attractive, and the majority of the company’s followers will likely opt for it. The Vivo Y12s will be a budget-friendly smartphone with outstanding features.

Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y12s Specifications:

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2020, November 16 Status Available. Released 2020, November 16

Body Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Funtouch 11 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, Panorama Video [email protected]

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/1.8 Video [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W

Reverse charging 5W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 10 reviews.