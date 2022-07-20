Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly released Y15C. Vivo announced a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y15C is a cheap smartphone. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, and the future Vivo Y15C will also have a strong chipset that will make it one of the top options for buyers. It boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Vivo Y15C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is coming soon.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Vivo Y15C specification

NETWORK Technology GSM/ HSPA/ LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

BODY

Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 190.5 g (6.74 oz) Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU PowerVR GE8320

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

CAMERA Primary Triple:13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 16 MP, f/2.0

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

MISC Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red

