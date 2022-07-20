Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly released Y15C. Vivo announced a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y15C is a cheap smartphone. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, and the future Vivo Y15C will also have a strong chipset that will make it one of the top options for buyers. It boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Vivo Y15C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is coming soon.
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.
Vivo Y15C specification
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM/ HSPA/ LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|190.5 g (6.74 oz)
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|Triple:13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|16 MP, f/2.0
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Others
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
MISC
|Colors
|Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red
