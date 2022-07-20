Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y15C

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly released Y15C. Vivo announced a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y15C is a cheap smartphone. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, and the future Vivo Y15C will also have a strong chipset that will make it one of the top options for buyers. It boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Vivo Y15C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is coming soon.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Vivo Y15C specification

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM/ HSPA/ LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
BODY
Advertisement
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight190.5 g (6.74 oz)
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Advertisement
CAMERA
PrimaryTriple:13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary16 MP, f/2.0
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
OthersActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story