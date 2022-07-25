Vivo Y15D price Pakistan & specs

Useful tech Vivo will soon put the Y15D on the market. The company that makes smartphones is making a new phone in its Y-series. The company’s next smartphone will be cheap and will be called the Vivo Y15D. Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, which is one of the best chipsets, will be inside the next phone (12nm). The new Vivo Y15D smartphone will have a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor that will make it work at its best. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is also inside this device.

Vivo Y15D price Pakistan

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y15D specification

Advertisement Design Protection Gorila Glass Colors Mystic Blue & Wave Green color options. Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Advertisement Display Type IPS Size 6.51” Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 270 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection Goriila Glass Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Camera Primary 13MP+2MP Selfie Camera 5MP Software Advertisement Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek P35 CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 619 RAM (Memory) 3 GB Internal Storage 32 GB Connectivity Advertisement Bluetooth Yes, 5.2 Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4000 MAh Placement Non-Removable

