Vivo Y15D price Pakistan & specs

Useful tech Vivo will soon put the Y15D on the market. The company that makes smartphones is making a new phone in its Y-series. The company’s next smartphone will be cheap and will be called the Vivo Y15D. Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, which is one of the best chipsets, will be inside the next phone (12nm). The new Vivo Y15D smartphone will have a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor that will make it work at its best. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is also inside this device.
Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.
|Protection
|Gorila Glass
|Colors
|Mystic Blue & Wave Green color options.
Network
|Dual SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.51”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|270 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|Goriila Glass
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|5MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek P35
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|RAM (Memory)
|3 GB
|Internal Storage
|32 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.2
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
