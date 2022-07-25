Vivo Y15D price Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Vivo Y15D

Useful tech Vivo will soon put the Y15D on the market. The company that makes smartphones is making a new phone in its Y-series. The company’s next smartphone will be cheap and will be called the Vivo Y15D. Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, which is one of the best chipsets, will be inside the next phone (12nm). The new Vivo Y15D smartphone will have a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor that will make it work at its best. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is also inside this device.

Vivo Y15D price Pakistan

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y15D specification

Design

ProtectionGorila Glass
ColorsMystic Blue & Wave Green color options.

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.51”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density270 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGoriila Glass

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES

Camera

Primary13MP+2MP
Selfie Camera5MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek P35
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 619
RAM (Memory)3 GB
Internal Storage32 GB

Connectivity

BluetoothYes, 5.2
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
