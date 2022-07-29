Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch
Renders and the spec sheet for the upcoming Vivo Y02s smartphone were...
Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y16. The business is developing a Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor (12nm). Vivo’s Y16 boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, and a GPU of PowerVR GE8320. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast. Vivo’s new Y16 smartphone boasts 64GB of storage, therefore your data capacity is endless.
Vivo Y16 Price in Pakistan is Expected to be Rs. 31999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.