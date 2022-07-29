Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y16

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y16. The business is developing a Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor (12nm). Vivo’s Y16 boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, and a GPU of PowerVR GE8320. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast. Vivo’s new Y16 smartphone boasts 64GB of storage, therefore your data capacity is endless.

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y16 Price in Pakistan is Expected to be Rs. 31999/-

Vivo Y16 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch
Vivo Y02s specs leaked before launch

Renders and the spec sheet for the upcoming Vivo Y02s smartphone were...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story