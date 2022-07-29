Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y16. The business is developing a Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor (12nm). Vivo’s Y16 boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, and a GPU of PowerVR GE8320. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast. Vivo’s new Y16 smartphone boasts 64GB of storage, therefore your data capacity is endless.

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y16 Price in Pakistan is Expected to be Rs. 31999/-

Vivo Y16 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode , Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

