Vivo Y35 price Pakistan & specification

Vivo T1x Price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo first unveiled the T1x 4G in Malaysia back in April, and...
Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y35. The business is developing a Y-series phone. Vivo Y35 is a new cheap phone. The next phone will use the Snapdragon 680 SoC CPU. Vivo’s Y35 boasts a 1.9 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The GPU is Adreno 610. Vivo Y35 will have IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.5-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2408 pixels) resolution. The new Vivo sharp Y35 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Screen Size
|5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~67.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~294 ppi density)
|DESIGN & BUILD
|Dimensions
|143.3 x 71 x 6.8 mm (5.64 x 2.80 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|153 g (5.40 oz)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Color
|White/Gold
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|FRONT CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP
|PERFORMANCE
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 (28 nm)
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 306
|Card
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Builtin
|16GB 2GB RAM
|BATTERY
|USB
|microUSB 2.0 USB On-The-Go
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 2300 mAh battery
|GENERAL
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
|OS
|Android 5.0 (Lollipop); Funtouch 2.1
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.0, A2DP, EDR
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
