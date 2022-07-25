Advertisement
Vivo Y35 price Pakistan & specification

Articles
Vivo Y35

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y35. The business is developing a Y-series phone. Vivo Y35 is a new cheap phone. The next phone will use the Snapdragon 680 SoC CPU. Vivo’s Y35 boasts a 1.9 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The GPU is Adreno 610. Vivo Y35 will have IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.5-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2408 pixels) resolution. The new Vivo sharp Y35 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking.

Vivo Y35 price Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Vivo Y35 specification

DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Screen Size5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~67.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~294 ppi density)
DESIGN & BUILD
Dimensions143.3 x 71 x 6.8 mm (5.64 x 2.80 x 0.27 in)
Weight153 g (5.40 oz)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
ColorWhite/Gold
MAIN CAMERA
Single13 MP, AF
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
FRONT CAMERA
Single5 MP
PERFORMANCE
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 (28 nm)
CPUQuad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUAdreno 306
CardmicroSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Builtin16GB 2GB RAM
BATTERY
USBmicroUSB 2.0 USB On-The-Go
BatteryNon-removable Li-Po 2300 mAh battery
GENERAL
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
SimDual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
OSAndroid 5.0 (Lollipop); Funtouch 2.1
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.0, A2DP, EDR
GPSYes, with A-GPS
RadioFM radio
SensorAccelerometer, proximity, compass

