Vivo Y75 specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y75. Vivo is unveiling a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y75 will be a powerful midrange smartphone. The upcoming phone will include a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. The Vivo Y75’s processor is 2.05 GHz Octa-Core. The GPU is Arm Mali-G57. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y75 will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y75’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. s features.

Vivo Y75 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMoonlight Shadow, Dancing Waves
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB of virtual RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 1-65% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Also Read

Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications
Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at...

