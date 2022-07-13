Vivo Y75 specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications
The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at...
Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y75. Vivo is unveiling a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y75 will be a powerful midrange smartphone. The upcoming phone will include a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. The Vivo Y75’s processor is 2.05 GHz Octa-Core. The GPU is Arm Mali-G57. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y75 will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y75’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. s features.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Shadow, Dancing Waves
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB of virtual RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 1-65% in 30 min (advertised)
Vivo Y75 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.
