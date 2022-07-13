Vivo Y75 specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo shortly launches Y75. Vivo is unveiling a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y75 will be a powerful midrange smartphone. The upcoming phone will include a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. The Vivo Y75’s processor is 2.05 GHz Octa-Core. The GPU is Arm Mali-G57. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y75 will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y75’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. s features.

Vivo Y75 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Moonlight Shadow, Dancing Waves Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB of virtual RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 1-65% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Also Read Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at...