Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Redmi 9C, the first of many to come in the “Made in Pakistan” heritage, is presented by Xiaomi and Airlink jointly.
This locally produced gadget will be sold via reputable distributor partners including Phonezo, Airlink, Smartlink, and Tech Sirat with a brand-new memory option of 4, 128GB, and in two new colours (Aurora Green and Lavender Purple).
Xiaomi has you covered if you’re seeking to buy it online because the Redmi 9C is also sold on MiStore and Daraz.
The Xiaomi Redmi 9C expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Price
|Price in Rs: 22,999 Price in USD: $114
