Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement

The Redmi 9C, the first of many to come in the “Made in Pakistan” heritage, is presented by Xiaomi and Airlink jointly.

This locally produced gadget will be sold via reputable distributor partners including Phonezo, Airlink, Smartlink, and Tech Sirat with a brand-new memory option of 4, 128GB, and in two new colours (Aurora Green and Lavender Purple).

Xiaomi has you covered if you’re seeking to buy it online because the Redmi 9C is also sold on MiStore and Daraz.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,999.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

Price

Price in Rs: 22,999     Price in USD: $114

 

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story