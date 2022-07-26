Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Redmi 9C, the first of many to come in the “Made in Pakistan” heritage, is presented by Xiaomi and Airlink jointly.

This locally produced gadget will be sold via reputable distributor partners including Phonezo, Airlink, Smartlink, and Tech Sirat with a brand-new memory option of 4, 128GB, and in two new colours (Aurora Green and Lavender Purple).

Xiaomi has you covered if you’re seeking to buy it online because the Redmi 9C is also sold on MiStore and Daraz.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

