Apple 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & features

Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs.299340 to Rs.332600 (expected)

According to a South Korean blog, Apple will not raise the starting prices of the iPhone 14 series in order to boost sales. According to reports, a major US financial institution is the source of information that the global smartphone market is in decline.

As of its screen size, iPhone 14 lineup will have a 6.1-inch display like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 lineup includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a screen size of 6.7-inches which is on the top of the list.

Apple will be launching iPhone 14 series as soon. Rumors say that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing disruptions in its supply chain along with increased production costs, so it may delay the rollout of different iPhone 14 models depending on how good their stocks are.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed specifications

BUILD OS IOS 15 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU 3.1 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (8-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh