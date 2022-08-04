Apple 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & features

Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs.299340 to Rs.332600 (expected)
According to a South Korean blog, Apple will not raise the starting prices of the iPhone 14 series in order to boost sales. According to reports, a major US financial institution is the source of information that the global smartphone market is in decline.
As of its screen size, iPhone 14 lineup will have a 6.1-inch display like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 lineup includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a screen size of 6.7-inches which is on the top of the list.
Apple will be launching iPhone 14 series as soon. Rumors say that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing disruptions in its supply chain along with increased production costs, so it may delay the rollout of different iPhone 14 models depending on how good their stocks are.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.1 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (8-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
