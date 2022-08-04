Advertisement
Apple 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & features

Apple 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & features

Apple 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & features
Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs.299340 to Rs.332600 (expected)

According to a South Korean blog, Apple will not raise the starting prices of the iPhone 14 series in order to boost sales. According to reports, a major US financial institution is the source of information that the global smartphone market is in decline.

As of its screen size, iPhone 14 lineup will have a 6.1-inch display like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 lineup includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a screen size of 6.7-inches which is on the top of the list.

Apple will be launching iPhone 14 series as soon. Rumors say that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing disruptions in its supply chain along with increased production costs, so it may delay the rollout of different iPhone 14 models depending on how good their stocks are.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed specifications

BUILDOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU3.1 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (8-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLiquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
