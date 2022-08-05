Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix is reissuing its well-liked Hot 11 smartphone from the previous year. There has not yet been a formal statement.

The debut date, price, and specs of the Infinix Hot 11 2022, however, have been made public through rumors. Price-wise, the new Hot 11 2022 is even more affordable.

Most significantly, Infinix has switched to the Unisoc T700 chipset in favour of the MediaTek processor. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W quick charging is supported.

On this smartphone, Android 11 (the most recent version) is already installed. DTS twin speakers give surround sound. The four gigabytes of RAM are also sufficient for multitasking. Additionally, you have the choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: 23,999     Price in USD: $119

 

