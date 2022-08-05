Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix is reissuing its well-liked Hot 11 smartphone from the previous year. There has not yet been a formal statement.

The debut date, price, and specs of the Infinix Hot 11 2022, however, have been made public through rumors. Price-wise, the new Hot 11 2022 is even more affordable.

Most significantly, Infinix has switched to the Unisoc T700 chipset in favour of the MediaTek processor. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W quick charging is supported.

On this smartphone, Android 11 (the most recent version) is already installed. DTS twin speakers give surround sound. The four gigabytes of RAM are also sufficient for multitasking. Additionally, you have the choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green , Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

Price Price in Rs: 23,999 Price in USD: $119

