Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company's follow-up...
Infinix is reissuing its well-liked Hot 11 smartphone from the previous year. There has not yet been a formal statement.
The debut date, price, and specs of the Infinix Hot 11 2022, however, have been made public through rumors. Price-wise, the new Hot 11 2022 is even more affordable.
Most significantly, Infinix has switched to the Unisoc T700 chipset in favour of the MediaTek processor. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W quick charging is supported.
On this smartphone, Android 11 (the most recent version) is already installed. DTS twin speakers give surround sound. The four gigabytes of RAM are also sufficient for multitasking. Additionally, you have the choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.
The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 23,999.
Infinix Hot 11 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 23,999 Price in USD: $119
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.