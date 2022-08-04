kia Sportage 2022 price in Pakistan & features

The price of a car in Pakistan is high.

One of the most popular Kia cars is the Sportage. People want to know the latest information about the Kia Sportage 2022 price in Pakistan because of this. Here, you can learn everything you need to know about the Sportage model for 2022. You can see the features and specs of the Sportage 2022, as well as photos, reviews, and price information. Find out how many seats it has, how many horsepower it has, how well it runs, and how much gas it uses.

The price of a car in Pakistan is high. Before selling or buying a car, it is recommended that you find out everything you can about it. But it’s important for both the buyer and the seller to know about the features and specs of the Kia Sportage 2022. The price of the car in Pakistan is higher than that of the models that came before it.

Many people prefer to buy a new car from a dealer. There are Kia showrooms in many cities in Pakistan. They help customers with both sales and customer service. If you don’t have a lot of money, you can buy a used cars and save a lot of money.

Inside the Kia Sportage 2022

The cabin of the Sportage is comfortable for both the driver and the people riding with them. The car has a number of high-tech features.

The Outside of a Sportage



The exterior of the Sportage will last longer because it is better made. In general, the car has a nice look.

Colors of the Kia Sportage 2022

Sportage comes in different colours that look good.

Kia Sportage 2022 Car Parts Available in Pakistan

Spare parts for the Kia cars are easy to find in Pakistan’s many auto markets. For more information, you can also get the information from the Kia Sportage showroom in Pakistan.

The price of a Kia Sportage 2022 in Pakistan



The new Sportage costs between PKR 6,750,000 and PKR 6,250,000 in Pakistan.