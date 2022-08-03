Advertisement
OnePlus 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
OnePlus 10

Tech-savvy OnePlus will launch 10 phones. OnePlus is developing a 10th-series smartphone. This is OnePlus 10’s flagship smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, a new chipset. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The OnePlus 10’s processor is 2.84 GHz Octa-Core. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The OnePlus crisp 10 will have 12 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast. OnePlus 10 offers 256GB of storage, thus your data is infinite.

OnePlus 10 price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 costs Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan.

OnePlus 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOxygenOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyQuad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

OnePlus 10R Price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus 10R Price in Pakistan & Specs

According to reports, the OnePlus 10R will go on sale in August...

