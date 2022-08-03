OnePlus 10 price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 10R Price in Pakistan & Specs
According to reports, the OnePlus 10R will go on sale in August...
Tech-savvy OnePlus will launch 10 phones. OnePlus is developing a 10th-series smartphone. This is OnePlus 10’s flagship smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, a new chipset. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The OnePlus 10’s processor is 2.84 GHz Octa-Core. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The OnePlus crisp 10 will have 12 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast. OnePlus 10 offers 256GB of storage, thus your data is infinite.
OnePlus 10 costs Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
