OnePlus 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy OnePlus will launch 10 phones. OnePlus is developing a 10th-series smartphone. This is OnePlus 10’s flagship smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, a new chipset. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The OnePlus 10’s processor is 2.84 GHz Octa-Core. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The OnePlus crisp 10 will have 12 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast. OnePlus 10 offers 256GB of storage, thus your data is infinite.

OnePlus 10 price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 costs Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan.

OnePlus 10 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OxygenOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read OnePlus 10R Price in Pakistan & Specs According to reports, the OnePlus 10R will go on sale in August...