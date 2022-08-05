Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Realme 9i 5G will soon be available for purchase. The forthcoming smartphone’s MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will enable its August 18 release.

The device is reportedly said to include a sizable battery and a triple camera arrangement on the back. The new smartphone is referred to as “The 5G Rockstar” in a teaser posted on Twitter by the Chinese company.

Realme 9i, a smartphone with triple back cameras and a Snapdragon 680 SoC, was introduced in January. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme has teased the release of the Realme 9i 5G via Twitter. As was already mentioned, the Chinese tech business is referring to the device as “The 5G Rockstar.”

On August 18 at 12:30 PM, the smartphone will be on sale. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will be found within the Realme 9i 5G. The device is reportedly claimed to have a triple back camera arrangement and a “huge battery.”

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan

The Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gold, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity (unknown) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Dragontrail Pro Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)

