Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan
Realme will release a 9 Pro Plus. Realme's 9-series launches next year....
Realme 9i 5G will soon be available for purchase. The forthcoming smartphone’s MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will enable its August 18 release.
The device is reportedly said to include a sizable battery and a triple camera arrangement on the back. The new smartphone is referred to as “The 5G Rockstar” in a teaser posted on Twitter by the Chinese company.
Realme 9i, a smartphone with triple back cameras and a Snapdragon 680 SoC, was introduced in January. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.
Realme has teased the release of the Realme 9i 5G via Twitter. As was already mentioned, the Chinese tech business is referring to the device as “The 5G Rockstar.”
On August 18 at 12:30 PM, the smartphone will be on sale. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will be found within the Realme 9i 5G. The device is reportedly claimed to have a triple back camera arrangement and a “huge battery.”
The Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999.
Realme 9i 5G Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gold, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity (unknown)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Dragontrail Pro Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 44,999) Price in USD: $NA
