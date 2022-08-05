Advertisement
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Realme 9i 5G will soon be available for purchase. The forthcoming smartphone’s MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will enable its August 18 release.

The device is reportedly said to include a sizable battery and a triple camera arrangement on the back. The new smartphone is referred to as “The 5G Rockstar” in a teaser posted on Twitter by the Chinese company.

Realme 9i, a smartphone with triple back cameras and a Snapdragon 680 SoC, was introduced in January. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme has teased the release of the Realme 9i 5G via Twitter. As was already mentioned, the Chinese tech business is referring to the device as “The 5G Rockstar.”

On August 18 at 12:30 PM, the smartphone will be on sale. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset will be found within the Realme 9i 5G. The device is reportedly claimed to have a triple back camera arrangement and a “huge battery.”

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan

The Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gold, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity (unknown)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionDragontrail Pro Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 44,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan
Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Realme will release a 9 Pro Plus. Realme's 9-series launches next year....

