  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G have high-end specs and connections.
  • 128GB of internal storage is plenty.
  • In-display fingerprint reader for added security.
Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has 5G. It will have high-end specs and connections. The old Samsung Galaxy A51 5G 5G was a high-end phone, and the new one will be better. Exynos 980, an 8 nm chipset, will power the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 5G has less RAM than competing smartphones in its class. Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 4/6 gigabytes of RAM instead of 8 gigabytes. 128GB of internal storage is plenty. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a dedicated slot that may extend internal storage by 1TB, allowing for nonstop downloading. The Samsung A51 5G has four back cameras. Samsung Galaxy’s A51 5G has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a Li-Po Non-removable 4000 mAh battery. This big battery will provide enough backup time. The new A51 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader for added security.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetExynos 980 (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP5
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM or 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.0
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

