Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 will have an under-display fingerprint reader. The phone may...
Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has 5G. It will have high-end specs and connections. The old Samsung Galaxy A51 5G 5G was a high-end phone, and the new one will be better. Exynos 980, an 8 nm chipset, will power the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 5G has less RAM than competing smartphones in its class. Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 4/6 gigabytes of RAM instead of 8 gigabytes. 128GB of internal storage is plenty. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a dedicated slot that may extend internal storage by 1TB, allowing for nonstop downloading. The Samsung A51 5G has four back cameras. Samsung Galaxy’s A51 5G has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a Li-Po Non-removable 4000 mAh battery. This big battery will provide enough backup time. The new A51 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader for added security.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 980 (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM or 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.0
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.