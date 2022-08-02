Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features.

With the large Spark branding on the bottom-left and a textured rear, the Tecno Spark 7 offers a striking design.

Even yet, some improvements are to be expected given that the Spark 6 has a 16MP triple camera. Like before, the Spark 7 probably has a fingerprint scanner located on the back.

The Spark 7 will come with video capabilities like Time-lapse Videos, Video Bokeh, and Slo-Mo video recording, according to previous information from Tecno.

It will be available in Green, Black, and Blue colors. In addition, the manufacturer announced that the Spark 7 series smartphone will include Time-lapse on both the front and rear cameras, with speed settings ranging from 15x to 5400x.

A USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a microphone situated at the bottom are shown in the image, and the Spark 7 should have a battery capacity of at least 5,000 mAh like the Spark 6.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Price Price in Rs: 19,999 Price in USD: $99

