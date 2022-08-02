Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

With the large Spark branding on the bottom-left and a textured rear, the Tecno Spark 7 offers a striking design.

Even yet, some improvements are to be expected given that the Spark 6 has a 16MP triple camera. Like before, the Spark 7 probably has a fingerprint scanner located on the back.

The Spark 7 will come with video capabilities like Time-lapse Videos, Video Bokeh, and Slo-Mo video recording, according to previous information from Tecno.

It will be available in Green, Black, and Blue colors. In addition, the manufacturer announced that the Spark 7 series smartphone will include Time-lapse on both the front and rear cameras, with speed settings ranging from 15x to 5400x.

A USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a microphone situated at the bottom are shown in the image, and the Spark 7 should have a battery capacity of at least 5,000 mAh like the Spark 6.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Advertisement

Price

Price in Rs: 19,999     Price in USD: $99
Advertisement

Also Read

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan Tecno Spark 7 Pro price...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online
OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story