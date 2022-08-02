Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Tecno Spark 8C 3GB

Tecno unveils Spark 8C 3GB. The business launches a new Spark phone. Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is a new cheap phone. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C 3GB contains an Octa-Core CPU. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which consumers will love. This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C 3GB contains 3GB of RAM to help the chipset work properly and increase execution speed. Tecno 8C 3GB’s internal storage is 64GB. Which is enough to store a lot of info for the future.

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is Rs. 26,999.

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB  specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno's Spark 9 Pro and Spark 9T have already made their appearances,...

