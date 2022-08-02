Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno's Spark 9 Pro and Spark 9T have already made their appearances,...
Tecno unveils Spark 8C 3GB. The business launches a new Spark phone. Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is a new cheap phone. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C 3GB contains an Octa-Core CPU. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which consumers will love. This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C 3GB contains 3GB of RAM to help the chipset work properly and increase execution speed. Tecno 8C 3GB’s internal storage is 64GB. Which is enough to store a lot of info for the future.
Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is Rs. 26,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
