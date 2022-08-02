Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno unveils Spark 8C 3GB. The business launches a new Spark phone. Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is a new cheap phone. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C 3GB contains an Octa-Core CPU. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which consumers will love. This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C 3GB contains 3GB of RAM to help the chipset work properly and increase execution speed. Tecno 8C 3GB’s internal storage is 64GB. Which is enough to store a lot of info for the future.

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB is Rs. 26,999.

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164. 6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

