Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features.

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3...
Poco, a Xiaomi subsidiary, debuted the Poco X3 NFC earlier this month. Today, Poco announced the Poco X3 for the Indian market, which lacks NFC and has a larger battery.
The X3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, whilst the Poco X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery. However, both the X3 and the X3 NFC enable 33W fast charging.
Apart from these variations, the Poco X3’s specifications are identical to those of the X3 NFC, which include a Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, twin stereo speakers, and a USB-C connector.
The Poco X3 has a total of five cameras for photography: a 20MP selfie camera on the front, a 64MP main camera on the back, along with 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor modules.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: 41,999 Price in USD: $313
