Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Poco, a Xiaomi subsidiary, debuted the Poco X3 NFC earlier this month. Today, Poco announced the Poco X3 for the Indian market, which lacks NFC and has a larger battery.

The X3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, whilst the Poco X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery. However, both the X3 and the X3 NFC enable 33W fast charging.

Apart from these variations, the Poco X3’s specifications are identical to those of the X3 NFC, which include a Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, twin stereo speakers, and a USB-C connector.

The Poco X3 has a total of five cameras for photography: a 20MP selfie camera on the front, a 64MP main camera on the back, along with 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor modules.

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco X3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Price

Price in Rs: 41,999    Price in USD: $313

 

Also Read

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story