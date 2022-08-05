Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan & features.

Poco, a Xiaomi subsidiary, debuted the Poco X3 NFC earlier this month. Today, Poco announced the Poco X3 for the Indian market, which lacks NFC and has a larger battery.

The X3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, whilst the Poco X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery. However, both the X3 and the X3 NFC enable 33W fast charging.

Apart from these variations, the Poco X3’s specifications are identical to those of the X3 NFC, which include a Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, twin stereo speakers, and a USB-C connector.

The Poco X3 has a total of five cameras for photography: a 20MP selfie camera on the front, a 64MP main camera on the back, along with 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor modules.

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Price Price in Rs: 41,999 Price in USD: $313

