Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features.

The new iPhone 14 from Apple, called Pro Max at the end, will be unveiled shortly. The next-generation handset is being developed by the American smartphone firm Apple.

Jon Prosser, who said that Apple would launch its next phone line in 2022, is the source of the leaks. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the name of the upcoming smartphone.

The phone has an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available, and an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor to give it even more power. Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU 8-core graphics processor.

The smartphone’s display screen is 6.7 inches and offers a 1284 x 2778-pixel resolution in addition to full HD.

The Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Touchscreen display of the Apple iPhone 14 is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results. This smartphone is protected by the scratch-resistant glass with an oleophobic layer.

This Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which increases the power of the device.

The phone’s internal memory, which is 256/512 gigabytes, is more than enough to hold your files. This new Apple 14 Pro Max has a quad camera configuration in the back.

The primary camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels wide, while the secondary cameras have 12 megapixels telephoto, 12 megapixels ultrawide, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel front camera with SL 3D (depth/biometric sensor).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 339,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU3.1 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (8-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLiquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 339,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

