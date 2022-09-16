Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features.

The new iPhone 14 from Apple, called Pro Max at the end, will be unveiled shortly. The next-generation handset is being developed by the American smartphone firm Apple.

Jon Prosser, who said that Apple would launch its next phone line in 2022, is the source of the leaks. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the name of the upcoming smartphone.

The phone has an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available, and an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor to give it even more power. Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU 8-core graphics processor.

The smartphone’s display screen is 6.7 inches and offers a 1284 x 2778-pixel resolution in addition to full HD.

The Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Touchscreen display of the Apple iPhone 14 is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results. This smartphone is protected by the scratch-resistant glass with an oleophobic layer.

This Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which increases the power of the device.

The phone’s internal memory, which is 256/512 gigabytes, is more than enough to hold your files. This new Apple 14 Pro Max has a quad camera configuration in the back.

The primary camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels wide, while the secondary cameras have 12 megapixels telephoto, 12 megapixels ultrawide, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel front camera with SL 3D (depth/biometric sensor).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 339,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

Build OS IOS 15 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 3.1 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (8-core graphics) Display Technology Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP , f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 339,999) Price in USD: $NA

