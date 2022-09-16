Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & full details
The new iPhone 14 from Apple, called Pro Max at the end, will be unveiled shortly. The next-generation handset is being developed by the American smartphone firm Apple.
Jon Prosser, who said that Apple would launch its next phone line in 2022, is the source of the leaks. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the name of the upcoming smartphone.
The phone has an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available, and an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor to give it even more power. Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU 8-core graphics processor.
The smartphone’s display screen is 6.7 inches and offers a 1284 x 2778-pixel resolution in addition to full HD.
The Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Touchscreen display of the Apple iPhone 14 is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results. This smartphone is protected by the scratch-resistant glass with an oleophobic layer.
This Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which increases the power of the device.
The phone’s internal memory, which is 256/512 gigabytes, is more than enough to hold your files. This new Apple 14 Pro Max has a quad camera configuration in the back.
The primary camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels wide, while the secondary cameras have 12 megapixels telephoto, 12 megapixels ultrawide, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel front camera with SL 3D (depth/biometric sensor).
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 339,999.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|3.1 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (8-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 339,999) Price in USD: $NA
