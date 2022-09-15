Huawei Mate 50 Pro launch date in Europe announced.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 will be unveiled in Germany on September 26.

A well-known tipster speculates that EMUI 13 may also be unveiled at the same time as these two products.

It is unknown if the underlying Android version will be upgraded, but it won’t have GMS (Google Mobile Services).

The Huawei Mate 50 series made its debut last week in China.

The company’s most recent flagship models were introduced one day before the Apple iPhone 14 series.

The formerly leading smartphone manufacturer has now declared that it will ship one of its recently unveiled premium devices to Europe.

For the launch of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 in Germany, Huawei has distributed media invites. On September 26, these two phones will be unveiled.

Although the company only mentions two products in the invite, a well-known tipster speculates that EMUI 13 may also be unveiled at the same time as the other two goods.

For those who are unaware, Huawei smartphones and tablets outside of China continue to run EMUI even if HarmonyOS has replaced EMUI inside China.

In late August 2021, EMUI 12, based on Android 11, was unveiled. As a result, the company might reveal EMUI 13 later this month.

Unfortunately, it is unknown if the underlying Android version will be upgraded. But we can be certain that it won’t have GMS (Google Mobile Services).

Huawei is well recognized for simultaneously launching related goods in several European countries. Therefore, it’s possible that these two phones will be unveiled in other Germany’s neighbors.

In any case, since the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 are already official, we are aware of everything about them besides EMUI 13.

All we have to do is wait until September 26 to find out how much they cost and where we can get them in Europe.

