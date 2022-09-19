Advertisement
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19

  • The Oppo F19 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor.
  • The display on the smartphone measures 6.43 inches.
  • This device includes 6GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Oppo F19 mobile phone was introduced. Word on the street is that the company’s next smartphone will have a 10x hybrid optical zoom.

The Oppo F19 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. The Oppo F19 has a 5000mAh battery and operates on Android 11.

The display on the smartphone measures 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Oppo F19 Pro will feature a capacitive AMOLED touchscreen of the most recent generation. This device includes 6GB of RAM.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPrism Black, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V23 will be a midrange smartphone.  MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC...

