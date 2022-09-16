Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Oppo X6 Pro has a 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor.
  • The phone comes with a massive 6.73 Inches LTPO2 AMOLED display.
  • This new flagship phone will be fueled with a massive 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Oppo Find X6 Pro: The Crown Jewel of the Find-Series! The Find X6 and its follow-up, the Pro version of its flagship series, are both under development by Oppo. The corporation will give us more potent features in this phone than it did in the Find X6. The newcomer may be the flagship model, and it may be the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s immediate replacement. Oppo Find X6 Pro is the name of the incoming phone. According to the most recent leaks, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is the most potent chipset available and will give the device more strength. The Oppo X6 Pro is incredibly fast thanks to its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Pro inherited Kirin 980 chipset. 256 GB of ROM is installed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 13 pro max price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 13 pro max price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Bill Gates on becoming a Grandfather:
Bill Gates on becoming a Grandfather: "It Makes Me Emotional"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story