Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo X6 Pro has a 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor.

The phone comes with a massive 6.73 Inches LTPO2 AMOLED display.

This new flagship phone will be fueled with a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo Find X6 Pro: The Crown Jewel of the Find-Series! The Find X6 and its follow-up, the Pro version of its flagship series, are both under development by Oppo. The corporation will give us more potent features in this phone than it did in the Find X6. The newcomer may be the flagship model, and it may be the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s immediate replacement. Oppo Find X6 Pro is the name of the incoming phone. According to the most recent leaks, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is the most potent chipset available and will give the device more strength. The Oppo X6 Pro is incredibly fast thanks to its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

