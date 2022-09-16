Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro: The Crown Jewel of the Find-Series! The Find X6 and its follow-up, the Pro version of its flagship series, are both under development by Oppo. The corporation will give us more potent features in this phone than it did in the Find X6. The newcomer may be the flagship model, and it may be the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s immediate replacement. Oppo Find X6 Pro is the name of the incoming phone. According to the most recent leaks, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is the most potent chipset available and will give the device more strength. The Oppo X6 Pro is incredibly fast thanks to its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU.
The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
