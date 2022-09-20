Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features

- This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Sony announced Xperia 10 III. Sony plans to release a 5G mid-range smartphone soon. Sony Xperia 10 III details are emerging. The upcoming smartphone will use Snapdragon 690. This phone’s processor is powerful. Sony’s Xperia 10 III chipset supports 5G. This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Sony Xperia 10 has an Adreno 619 GPU. This smartphone has a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and HD resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects this device’s glass.
Sony 10 III has 4GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures excellent performance. Sony Xperia 10 III has enough storage for future files. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. There’s also a 512GB MicroSD card. Xperia 10 III has three back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. LED flash helps main sensor take photos. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The 10 III’s side-mounted fingerprint reader detects an unauthorized user and prevents data theft. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, fast charging.
Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan
The Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan starts at Rs Rs. 73,999/-
Sony Xperia 10 III specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|154 x 68 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|169 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|Triluminos display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, USB Power Delivery, Quick Charge
