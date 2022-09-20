Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Sony announced Xperia 10 III. Sony plans to release a 5G mid-range smartphone soon. Sony Xperia 10 III details are emerging. The upcoming smartphone will use Snapdragon 690. This phone’s processor is powerful. Sony’s Xperia 10 III chipset supports 5G. This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Sony Xperia 10 has an Adreno 619 GPU. This smartphone has a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and HD resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects this device’s glass.

Sony 10 III has 4GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures excellent performance. Sony Xperia 10 III has enough storage for future files. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. There’s also a 512GB MicroSD card. Xperia 10 III has three back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. LED flash helps main sensor take photos. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The 10 III’s side-mounted fingerprint reader detects an unauthorized user and prevents data theft. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, fast charging.

Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan starts at Rs Rs. 73,999/-

Sony Xperia 10 III specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions154 x 68 x 8.3 mm
Weight169 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesTriluminos display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, USB Power Delivery, Quick Charge
