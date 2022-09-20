Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features

This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Sony announced Xperia 10 III. Sony plans to release a 5G mid-range smartphone soon. Sony Xperia 10 III details are emerging. The upcoming smartphone will use Snapdragon 690. This phone’s processor is powerful. Sony’s Xperia 10 III chipset supports 5G. This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Sony Xperia 10 has an Adreno 619 GPU. This smartphone has a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and HD resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects this device’s glass.

Sony 10 III has 4GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures excellent performance. Sony Xperia 10 III has enough storage for future files. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. There’s also a 512GB MicroSD card. Xperia 10 III has three back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. LED flash helps main sensor take photos. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The 10 III’s side-mounted fingerprint reader detects an unauthorized user and prevents data theft. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, fast charging.

Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan starts at Rs Rs. 73,999/-

Sony Xperia 10 III specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 154 x 68 x 8.3 mm Weight 169 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features Triluminos display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 18W, USB Power Delivery, Quick Charge

