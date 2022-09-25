Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features.

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
The Pova-series phone from the Chinese company Tecno is being shown off...
The Pova 2 premium smartphone from Tecno was introduced in the Philippine market.
The smartphone has a very sizable battery that can last up to 7,000 mAh, which is an enormous battery.
This manufacturer has drawn attention on numerous occasions with its cellphones’ highly intriguing specifications and incredibly inexpensive prices.
The smartphone boasts the largest screen, measuring 6.9 inches and sporting a 1080 x 2460 resolution.
Teco Pova 2 boasts HIOS 7.6 that runs Android 11. The work speed will be handled by the quad-core Helio G85 processor, which also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Tecno Pova 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|260 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: 28,999 Price in USD: $144
