Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features.

The Pova 2 premium smartphone from Tecno was introduced in the Philippine market.

The smartphone has a very sizable battery that can last up to 7,000 mAh, which is an enormous battery.

This manufacturer has drawn attention on numerous occasions with its cellphones’ highly intriguing specifications and incredibly inexpensive prices.

The smartphone boasts the largest screen, measuring 6.9 inches and sporting a 1080 x 2460 resolution.

Teco Pova 2 boasts HIOS 7.6 that runs Android 11. The work speed will be handled by the quad-core Helio G85 processor, which also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm Weight 260 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz , 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price Price in Rs: 28,999 Price in USD: $144