KP Government Introduces E Stamp Paper System to Stop Fraud

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has implemented an E-stamp paper system.

It will enable online verification of documents to avoid fraud and forgery.

Sindh has also inaugurated a similar system in the same vein.

Advertisement

With a new ICT project, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is one step closer to putting an end to fraudulent stamp papers and related fraud. In order to avoid using out-of-date stamp papers, the state has implemented an E-stamp paper system.

Mahmood Khan, the Chief Minister of KP, who presided over the ceremony, said that this initiative should assist address a number of problems with stamp sheets. He said that it would facilitate the settlement of real estate disputes and enable online verification of the documents to avoid fraud and forgery.

All you need for these E-stamp papers is a functional internet connection. You merely need to supply information about why you want to buy expensive non-judicial or judicial stamp papers in order to purchase them. Additionally, you must include your name, the seller’s name, the name of the person from whom you will buy the stamp sheets, and their CNIC numbers.

The value of the stamp paper you require will be calculated automatically by the new system. You can finish the process in about 15 minutes and then print your E-stamp paper.

In May of this year, Sindh inaugurated a similar E-stamp system. It was started as a result of PITB, the Board of Revenue Government of Sindh, and the National Bank of Pakistan working together (NBP).

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, opened the function at the CM House. The Chief Secretary, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, the President of the National Bank, and the Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob were among those present.

Advertisement

Additionally, CM Murad Ali Shah used the occasion to declare that the stamp duty has been lowered from 2% to 1%.

Similar to how it operates in KP, the E-stamp system also operates in Sindh.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and features. There are new colors...