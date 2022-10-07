Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • WhatsApp won’t let you to take screenshots anymore
  • WhatsApp is testing a feature that prevents users from taking screenshots.
  • Some beta testers will get the feature.
  • The feature will be made available to the general public is still uncertain.
WhatsApp is back with another another thrilling and eagerly anticipated feature for its users. The instant messaging service is testing a feature that prevents users from recording or taking screenshots of the media provided in a single view.

Some beta testers will get the feature, according to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp watchdog known for keeping an eye on the most recent updates in WhatsApp betas and its most recent releases.

A feature that allows any image to be transmitted to “View Once” on WhatsApp was launched last year. This feature is similar to Instagram and Snapchat in that it allows the image to vanish after it has been opened. These apps alert the sender if the recipient screenshots their media, unlike WhatsApp.

It now wants to “prevent” users from recording WhatsApp media sent on one view as it works on the platform’s privacy features.

Some iPhone users running WhatsApp beta 22.21.0.71 (build 405622068) can find the most recent release on TestFlight, but they won’t be able to screenshot content received with the “View Once” option.

WhatsApp will display a pop-up message that reads “banned for added privacy” if a user attempts to take a screenshot. There is no way to disable the new privacy setting.

The platform has not yet announced a release date for the feature to the general public..

