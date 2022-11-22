Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan with LED flash
Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan with LED flash

Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan with LED flash

  • Apple’s iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen with full HD+ quality.
  • New Apple 12 features 64GB of storage space. Gold, Silver, and Space Grey will be available.
  • The phone has a 2815 mAh battery. It has no slot to expand storage.
Apple released iPhone 12 with fair price in Pakistan. No improvement in this phone category. The forthcoming iPhone 12 may have similar features as the 11.

RAM and battery capacity of Apple’s iPhone 12 are not disclosed. The new phone includes a square camera and LED flash in the same square.

Apple iPhone 12 has a dual rear camera configuration. The main and secondary sensors will be 12 megapixels each. Apple’s iPhone 12 has a 12-megapixel front camera.

The new chip is Apple A14. The business made this chipset for their phones. New Apple 12 features 64GB of storage space. It holds enough.

It has no slot to expand storage. Apple’s iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen with full HD+ quality. The fingerprint sensor on the back protects the Apple iPhone 12’s data against unauthorised access.

The phone has a 2815 mAh battery. Gold, Silver, and Space Grey will be available. The next iPhone 12 will rival Samsung’s new products.

Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-

Apple iPhone 12 specs

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Red, Green, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple showed off the iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan. It has...

