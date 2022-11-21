Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan with Fast battery charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple showed off the iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan. It has...
Apple released the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max with reasonable price in Pakistan. The Pro and Pro Max will purportedly have 120 Hz Samsung OLED panels.
iPhone 13 series design details are emerging. Let’s discuss the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a strong A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast.
This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution.
Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best. This smartphone has oleophobic scratch-resistant glass. 6GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max additional power.
128GB of internal memory is adequate to store your files. Apple 13 Pro Max has a Quad Camera configuration. The main camera is 12 megapixels wide, and there are 12 megapixel telephoto, ultrawide, and TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensors.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a Dual 12MP selfie camera. This smartphone’s Face ID reader protects data. IP68 dust/water resistant to 6m for 30 mins.
iPhone 13 Pro Max’s battery is similarly huge. The phone has a 4352 mAh battery with fast charging. 13 Pro Max will compete with Samsung and other smartphone vendors.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
