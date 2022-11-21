Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & special features
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Apple introduced iPhone 8 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display is protected by Sapphire crystal glass.
  • 2GB RAM makes the iPhone 8 reliable for multitasking.
Apple introduced iPhone 8 with fair price in Pakistan. It’s the company’s biggest hit so far. This phone has a revised design, and rumours indicate that Apple’s upcoming new iPhone has an integrated home button for iOS 8.

On the face of the iPhone 8, a fingerprint scanner is below the screen and the camera is on top. In 2017, you’ll see that the world’s leading brand has improvised and adapted a new method for making the iPhone 8.

Hexacore processor atop Apple A11 chipset runs iOS 11 in Apple iPhone 8. 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display is protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleo-phobic coating for the first time in Apple’s history.

2GB RAM makes the iphone 8 reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in memory stores huge applications and data.

Just like iphone 7 Plus, this new model has a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make images brighter and less noisy. Register for this fantastic device, and your view of smartphones will alter.

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan

The Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-

Apple iPhone 8 specs

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight148 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Space Gray, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPU(3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
Featuresf/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

