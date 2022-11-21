Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple introduced iPhone 8 with fair price in Pakistan.

4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display is protected by Sapphire crystal glass.

2GB RAM makes the iPhone 8 reliable for multitasking.

Advertisement

Apple introduced iPhone 8 with fair price in Pakistan. It’s the company’s biggest hit so far. This phone has a revised design, and rumours indicate that Apple’s upcoming new iPhone has an integrated home button for iOS 8.

On the face of the iPhone 8, a fingerprint scanner is below the screen and the camera is on top. In 2017, you’ll see that the world’s leading brand has improvised and adapted a new method for making the iPhone 8.

Hexacore processor atop Apple A11 chipset runs iOS 11 in Apple iPhone 8. 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display is protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleo-phobic coating for the first time in Apple’s history.

2GB RAM makes the iphone 8 reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in memory stores huge applications and data.

Just like iphone 7 Plus, this new model has a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make images brighter and less noisy. Register for this fantastic device, and your view of smartphones will alter.

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-

Apple iPhone 8 specs

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 148 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash Features f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB 2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 ) Features Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes , Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs – Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

Also Read Apple iPhone 8 plus price in Pakistan and features Apple iPhone 8 plus price in Pakistan and specifications. Apple iPhone 8...