Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan & special features

Ininix Note 12i is the new phone. It will use the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The device’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of vigorous use and charges at 33W.

Infinix released its Note 12i with fair price in Pakistan. The business is developing a mid-range Note smartphone. Infinix Note 12i is the new phone. The upcoming phone will use the Helio G85 SoC (12nm).

This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Infinix’s Note 12i features an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.82-inch screen and 720 x 1640-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Note 12i will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Infinix Note 12i’s GPU is Mali-G52. This phone has 4GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Infinix 12i has 128 GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff.

The phone’s rear has three cameras. Infinix Note 12i’s main camera has 50, 2, and QVGA megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. This smartphone’s fingerprint scanner protects your info.

Infinix Note 12i’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of vigorous use and charges at 33W. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the Note 12i’s features.

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12i specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

