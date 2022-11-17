Advertisement
Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Infinix released its Note 12i with fair price in Pakistan. The business is developing a mid-range Note smartphone. Infinix Note 12i is the new phone. The upcoming phone will use the Helio G85 SoC (12nm).

This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Infinix’s Note 12i features an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.82-inch screen and 720 x 1640-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Note 12i will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Infinix Note 12i’s GPU is Mali-G52. This phone has 4GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Infinix 12i has 128 GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff.

The phone’s rear has three cameras. Infinix Note 12i’s main camera has 50, 2, and QVGA megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. This smartphone’s fingerprint scanner protects your info.

Infinix Note 12i’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of vigorous use and charges at 33W. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the Note 12i’s features.

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12i specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

