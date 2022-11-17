Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan & special features

Lenovo released the K13 Note with fair price in Pakistan. Lenovo released a cheap smartphone. The phone will debut in Russia. Lenovo K13 Note is the future smartphone.
Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 is a mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s K13 Note is ultra-fast because to its 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610.
The Lenovo K13 Note will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. Lenovo’s new K13 Note boasts a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
This phone has 4GB RAM. The Lenovo Note’s chipset and RAM size show that it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Lenovo K13 Note will have quad cameras.
The main sensor has 48, 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. A rear-mounted sensor will protect your data in the new Lenovo K13 Note. This forthcoming smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W rapid charging. This phone will offer time to Samsung and others.
Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan
The Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
Lenovo K13 Note specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora Gray, Pearl Sakura
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
