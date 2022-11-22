Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs
Motorola Moto Z4 Force is being released with cheaper price in Pakistan. This term is included because the other will launch without it.
Design-wise, the new cherry Motorola Moto Z4 Force will be identical to its sibling but will have better specs. It’s the series’ flagship.
Moto Z4 Force is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The most powerful smartphone chipset. Motorola Moto Z4’s SoC has 8GB of RAM for quick processing and multitasking.
Motorola’s SD855 Moto Z4 Force has 128GB of native storage. The flagship’s internal storage is minimal, yet it’s ample. Motorola Z4 Force’s back camera includes three sensors.
Primary sensor is 48 megapixels, secondary sensor is 13 megapixels, and telephoto lens is f/2.0. Motorola Moto’s Z4 Force has a 24.8-megapixel front-facing camera.
3,230mAh powers the phone. This is enough power to keep your phone on long, however it should be improved.
Moto Z4 Force will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn’t surprising considering many premium phones have it. Z4 Force is a premium smartphone that will rival Samsung and Huawei.
The price of Motorola Moto Z4 Force is Rs. 85,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 13 MP, f/1.8, + telephoto lens, f/2.0, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3230 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
