  • Motorola Moto Z4 Force price in Pakistan & special features
  • Motorola Z4 Force will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.
  • Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM. Has 128GB of native storage.
  • 3,230mAh powers the phone. Will rival Samsung and Huawei’s Z4 and Z4 Plus.
Motorola Moto Z4 Force is being released with cheaper price in Pakistan. This term is included because the other will launch without it.

Design-wise, the new cherry Motorola Moto Z4 Force will be identical to its sibling but will have better specs. It’s the series’ flagship.

Moto Z4 Force is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The most powerful smartphone chipset. Motorola Moto Z4’s SoC has 8GB of RAM for quick processing and multitasking.

Motorola’s SD855 Moto Z4 Force has 128GB of native storage. The flagship’s internal storage is minimal, yet it’s ample. Motorola Z4 Force’s back camera includes three sensors.

Primary sensor is 48 megapixels, secondary sensor is 13 megapixels, and telephoto lens is f/2.0. Motorola Moto’s Z4 Force has a 24.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

3,230mAh powers the phone. This is enough power to keep your phone on long, however it should be improved.

Moto Z4 Force will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn’t surprising considering many premium phones have it. Z4 Force is a premium smartphone that will rival Samsung and Huawei.

Motorola Moto Z4 price in Pakistan

The price of Motorola Moto Z4 Force is Rs. 85,999/-

Motorola Moto Z4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 855
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 13 MP, f/1.8, + telephoto lens, f/2.0, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3230 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

