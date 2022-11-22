Motorola Z4 Force will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM. Has 128GB of native storage.

3,230mAh powers the phone. Will rival Samsung and Huawei’s Z4 and Z4 Plus.

Motorola Moto Z4 Force is being released with cheaper price in Pakistan. This term is included because the other will launch without it.

Design-wise, the new cherry Motorola Moto Z4 Force will be identical to its sibling but will have better specs. It’s the series’ flagship.

Moto Z4 Force is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The most powerful smartphone chipset. Motorola Moto Z4’s SoC has 8GB of RAM for quick processing and multitasking.

Motorola’s SD855 Moto Z4 Force has 128GB of native storage. The flagship’s internal storage is minimal, yet it’s ample. Motorola Z4 Force’s back camera includes three sensors.

Primary sensor is 48 megapixels, secondary sensor is 13 megapixels, and telephoto lens is f/2.0. Motorola Moto’s Z4 Force has a 24.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

3,230mAh powers the phone. This is enough power to keep your phone on long, however it should be improved.

Moto Z4 Force will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn’t surprising considering many premium phones have it. Z4 Force is a premium smartphone that will rival Samsung and Huawei.

Motorola Moto Z4 price in Pakistan

The price of Motorola Moto Z4 Force is Rs. 85,999/-

Motorola Moto Z4 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 855 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 13 MP, f/1.8, + telephoto lens, f/2.0, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3230 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

