Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia unveiled 106 with fair price in Pakistan, a feature phone, even as Samsung introduces a foldable phone. The company is upgrading the quality of Nokia 106 to stay competitive.

In impoverished nations, these feature phones are still used. Nokia’s 106 is an entry-level phone without GPRS and EDGE, thus you can only make calls and send texts. Nokia is 111.2 mm long, 49.5 mm wide, and 14.4 mm thick, which is a gorgeous body size.

The phone weighs 70.2 grammes, making it easy to carry and fit in pockets. Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots. This phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display with 65K colours for better viewing.

Nokia 106’s display is 120 x 160 and 111 ppi. This phone’s Mediatek MT6261D processor runs tasks flawlessly. Nokia 106 has 4MB RAM and 4MB storage.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specs

Build Dimensions 111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm Weight 70 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Processor Chipset Mediatek MT6261D Display Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS, MMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight , Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh Standby up to 504 hrs Talktime up to 16 hrs

