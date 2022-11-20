Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia unveiled 106 with fair price in Pakistan, a feature phone, even as Samsung introduces a foldable phone. The company is upgrading the quality of Nokia 106 to stay competitive.
In impoverished nations, these feature phones are still used. Nokia’s 106 is an entry-level phone without GPRS and EDGE, thus you can only make calls and send texts. Nokia is 111.2 mm long, 49.5 mm wide, and 14.4 mm thick, which is a gorgeous body size.
The phone weighs 70.2 grammes, making it easy to carry and fit in pockets. Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots. This phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display with 65K colours for better viewing.
Nokia 106’s display is 120 x 160 and 111 ppi. This phone’s Mediatek MT6261D processor runs tasks flawlessly. Nokia 106 has 4MB RAM and 4MB storage.
The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm
|Weight
|70 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Processor
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6261D
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 504 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 16 hrs
