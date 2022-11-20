Advertisement
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Nokia unveiled 106 with fair price in Pakistan, a feature phone.
  • Nokia is 111.2 mm long, 49.5 mm wide, and 14.4 mm thick.
  • This phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display with 65K colours for better viewing.
Nokia unveiled 106 with fair price in Pakistan, a feature phone, even as Samsung introduces a foldable phone. The company is upgrading the quality of Nokia 106 to stay competitive.

In impoverished nations, these feature phones are still used. Nokia’s 106 is an entry-level phone without GPRS and EDGE, thus you can only make calls and send texts. Nokia is 111.2 mm long, 49.5 mm wide, and 14.4 mm thick, which is a gorgeous body size.

The phone weighs 70.2 grammes, making it easy to carry and fit in pockets. Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots. This phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display with 65K colours for better viewing.

Nokia 106’s display is 120 x 160 and 111 ppi. This phone’s Mediatek MT6261D processor runs tasks flawlessly. Nokia 106 has 4MB RAM and 4MB storage.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specs

BuildDimensions111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm
Weight70 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
ProcessorChipsetMediatek MT6261D
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS, MMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh
Standbyup to 504 hrs
Talktimeup to 16 hrs

