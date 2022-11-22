Realme C11 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inches screen. The phone will be...
Realme released the C11 with fair price in Pakistan. The C21 and C25 cellphones were recently released. Realme is working on an inexpensive C-series smartphone.
The smartphone was seen on FCC’s website. Realme C11 is the new device. Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) will power the next smartphone.
This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53 processor. The phone has a 6.52-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.
The new Realme C11 will sport a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen.
Realme’s C11 has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast.
The back camera is single. Realme C11’s 2021 8-megapixel camera will take great photos. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies.
The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy C11 2021’s features.
The Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme Go UI
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
