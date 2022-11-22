Advertisement
  • Realme C11 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Realme is working on an inexpensive C-series smartphone.
  • Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) will power the next smartphone.
  • Realme C11 2021 has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.
Realme released the C11 with fair price in Pakistan. The C21 and C25 cellphones were recently released. Realme is working on an inexpensive C-series smartphone.

The smartphone was seen on FCC’s website. Realme C11 is the new device. Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) will power the next smartphone.

This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53 processor. The phone has a 6.52-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

The new Realme C11 will sport a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen.

Realme’s C11 has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast.

The back camera is single. Realme C11’s 2021 8-megapixel camera will take great photos. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies.

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy C11 2021’s features.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

The Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Realme C11 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme Go UI
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

