Realme C11 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme is working on an inexpensive C-series smartphone.

Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) will power the next smartphone.

Realme C11 2021 has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

Realme released the C11 with fair price in Pakistan. The C21 and C25 cellphones were recently released. Realme is working on an inexpensive C-series smartphone.

The smartphone was seen on FCC’s website. Realme C11 is the new device. Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) will power the next smartphone.

This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53 processor. The phone has a 6.52-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

The new Realme C11 will sport a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen.

Realme’s C11 has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast.

The back camera is single. Realme C11’s 2021 8-megapixel camera will take great photos. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies.

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy C11 2021’s features.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

The Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Realme C11 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme Go UI Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.6Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

