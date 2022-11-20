Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

  • Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 FE with fair price in Pakistan
  • Exynos 2100 processor and Mali-G78 MP14 GPU to make it trustworthy.
  • IP68 dust/waterproof flagship (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). 4500 mAh battery supports rapid charging.
Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 FE with fair price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S20 FE was added to the lineup in September 2017.

This phone is a wonderful value, and now its successor is being discussed. Now the South Korean tech titan is working on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE SM-G990B.

This giant phone will be powered by the Exynos 2100 (5 nm) 5G. This high-end chipset is utilised in flagship phones. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE includes a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor and Mali-G78 MP14 GPU to make it trustworthy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen with full HD (1080 x 2400) resolution. And there’s Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Galaxy S21 FE with Samsung SoC has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s CPU and RAM make it superfast. Samsung S21 FE has 128GB of storage.

This is enough storage to save a lot of data for later use. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s rear has 3 cameras. The main sensor will be 12 megapixels, while the telephoto lens will be 12 megapixels. 8mp ultrawide.

The front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. The Galaxy S21 FE has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. IP68 dust/waterproof flagship (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S21 FE’s 4500 mAh battery supports rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 150,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI 4
Dimensions155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm
Weight177 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite, Graphite, Lavender, Olive
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP14
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1600/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant, Bixby natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0
