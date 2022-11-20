Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 FE with fair price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S20 FE was added to the lineup in September 2017.
This phone is a wonderful value, and now its successor is being discussed. Now the South Korean tech titan is working on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE SM-G990B.
This giant phone will be powered by the Exynos 2100 (5 nm) 5G. This high-end chipset is utilised in flagship phones. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE includes a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor and Mali-G78 MP14 GPU to make it trustworthy.
Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen with full HD (1080 x 2400) resolution. And there’s Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Galaxy S21 FE with Samsung SoC has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s CPU and RAM make it superfast. Samsung S21 FE has 128GB of storage.
This is enough storage to save a lot of data for later use. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s rear has 3 cameras. The main sensor will be 12 megapixels, while the telephoto lens will be 12 megapixels. 8mp ultrawide.
The front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. The Galaxy S21 FE has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. IP68 dust/waterproof flagship (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S21 FE’s 4500 mAh battery supports rapid charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 150,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|One UI 4
|Dimensions
|155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Graphite, Lavender, Olive
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1600/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant, Bixby natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0
