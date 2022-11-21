Snapchat Web app is now available everywhere

Snapchat for the web allows users to make video and voice calls, send messages, and view their friends’ snaps.

Users must visit web.snapchat.com and sign in using their Snapchat username and password.

The messaging capabilities of the mobile app, such as chat reactions, are available in the desktop version.

Advertisement

Snapchat for browser is internationally available after a long wait. In the beginning, only users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand could access the web via desktop.

Snapchat for the web allows users to make video and voice calls, send messages, and view their friends’ snaps. The messaging capabilities of the mobile app, such as chat reactions, are available in the desktop version as well. More than 10 video call lenses are included.

Snapchat requires users to visit web.snapchat.com and sign in using their Snapchat username and password. Users must enable two-factor authentication on their mobile devices after logging in. A discussion started on a mobile device can be picked up just where it left off on the web version of Snapchat.

Snapchat’s desktop version adds a laptop Bitmoji to chats to let people know you’re using the app on a computer. Plus, if the user clicks on something else, the Snapchat window will be hidden to protect their privacy.

Additionally, just like the mobile app, Snapchat web communications will be destroyed after 24 hours. Snap Inc. has stated categorically that desktop users of Snapchat will not be able to capture Snaps in any form.

Snapchat is releasing new conversation shortcuts at the top of the chats, similar to the ones found at the top of the app’s desktop version, to make it easier to find unread snaps and chats from pals.

Advertisement

In addition, Snapchat is releasing a new feature called “Question Stickers” that will allow users to ask questions in an AMA-style format directly in their stories.

Also Read Snapchat Plus users choose buddy notification sounds & Snap Stories last a week Snapchat launched Snapchat for Web and included iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets...