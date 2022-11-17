Advertisement
Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Sony launched Xperia L2 with fair price in Pakistan, was leaked together with its flagship, XA2 Ultra.
  • Internal storage is 64 GB without needing an external memory card.
  • This brand has decided to give a micro SD card slot to expand capacity up to 256 GB.
Sony launched Xperia L2 with fair price in Pakistan, was leaked together with its flagship, XA2 Ultra. From the outset, Samsung was a key adversary, but Sony survived, and the Xperia L2 is the successor to the L1 from 2017.

This phone is reliable and specialised. Sony’s Xperia L2 is expected in the coming days, but it may launch when its older brother does. Sony Xperia L2’s processor has eight units, making it an Octa core processor.

It will work with the phone’s super-fast 4 GB RAM to handle multitasking and graphics-intensive games. Internal storage is like a dream come true because Xperia L2 by Sony offers 64 GB without needing an external memory card, but this brand has decided to give a micro SD card slot to expand capacity up to 256 GB.

Full vision display is lacking from the board, yet 5.5-inch IPS matrix takes you closer to life and virtually reveals accurate colours with real life effect. Sony Xperia L2 used a Snapdragon 630 chipset to power its components. Oreo is the latest version of Android released by Google, but Sony Xperia L2 isn’t getting it. However, it will be upgraded soon because Sony is amazing at it.

Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Sony Xperia L2 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.1.1 Nougat
Dimensions150 x 78 x 9.8 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.5 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6737T
GPUMali-T720MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1280 Pixels (~267 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMain13 MP, Autofocus, LED flash
Featuresf/2.0 lens, 1/3.06″ image sensor, x3 Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO3200, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video
Front8 MP (f/2.4, 1/4″), 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraClear Audio Plus, Clear Bass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity3300 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
– Qnovo Adaptive Charging

