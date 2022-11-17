Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan & special features

Sony launched Xperia L2 with fair price in Pakistan, was leaked together with its flagship, XA2 Ultra.

Internal storage is 64 GB without needing an external memory card.

This brand has decided to give a micro SD card slot to expand capacity up to 256 GB.

Advertisement

Sony launched Xperia L2 with fair price in Pakistan, was leaked together with its flagship, XA2 Ultra. From the outset, Samsung was a key adversary, but Sony survived, and the Xperia L2 is the successor to the L1 from 2017.

This phone is reliable and specialised. Sony’s Xperia L2 is expected in the coming days, but it may launch when its older brother does. Sony Xperia L2’s processor has eight units, making it an Octa core processor.

It will work with the phone’s super-fast 4 GB RAM to handle multitasking and graphics-intensive games. Internal storage is like a dream come true because Xperia L2 by Sony offers 64 GB without needing an external memory card, but this brand has decided to give a micro SD card slot to expand capacity up to 256 GB.

Full vision display is lacking from the board, yet 5.5-inch IPS matrix takes you closer to life and virtually reveals accurate colours with real life effect. Sony Xperia L2 used a Snapdragon 630 chipset to power its components. Oreo is the latest version of Android released by Google, but Sony Xperia L2 isn’t getting it. However, it will be upgraded soon because Sony is amazing at it.

Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Advertisement

Sony Xperia L2 specs

Build OS Android v7.1.1 Nougat Dimensions 150 x 78 x 9.8 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.5 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6737T GPU Mali-T720MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1280 Pixels (~267 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main 13 MP, Autofocus, LED flash Features f/2.0 lens, 1/3.06″ image sensor, x3 Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO3200, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video Front 8 MP (f/2.4, 1/4″), 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Clear Audio Plus, Clear Bass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity 3300 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable) – Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Also Read Sony Xperia X Premium price in Pakistan & features Sony's Xperia X Premium boasts a brand-new HDR IPS LCD display. Android...