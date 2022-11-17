Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan & special features

Sony Xperia X Premium price in Pakistan & features
Sony's Xperia X Premium boasts a brand-new HDR IPS LCD display. Android...
Sony launched Xperia L2 with fair price in Pakistan, was leaked together with its flagship, XA2 Ultra. From the outset, Samsung was a key adversary, but Sony survived, and the Xperia L2 is the successor to the L1 from 2017.
This phone is reliable and specialised. Sony’s Xperia L2 is expected in the coming days, but it may launch when its older brother does. Sony Xperia L2’s processor has eight units, making it an Octa core processor.
It will work with the phone’s super-fast 4 GB RAM to handle multitasking and graphics-intensive games. Internal storage is like a dream come true because Xperia L2 by Sony offers 64 GB without needing an external memory card, but this brand has decided to give a micro SD card slot to expand capacity up to 256 GB.
Full vision display is lacking from the board, yet 5.5-inch IPS matrix takes you closer to life and virtually reveals accurate colours with real life effect. Sony Xperia L2 used a Snapdragon 630 chipset to power its components. Oreo is the latest version of Android released by Google, but Sony Xperia L2 isn’t getting it. However, it will be upgraded soon because Sony is amazing at it.
The Sony Xperia L2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.1.1 Nougat
|Dimensions
|150 x 78 x 9.8 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.5 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6737T
|GPU
|Mali-T720MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, Autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|f/2.0 lens, 1/3.06″ image sensor, x3 Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO3200, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP (f/2.4, 1/4″), 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Clear Audio Plus, Clear Bass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
|– Qnovo Adaptive Charging
