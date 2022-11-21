Advertisement
  • TSMC expects to develop 3-nanometer chips at its new US factory.
  • Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is building a $12bn facility in Arizona.
  • The 3-nanometre plant would be located at the same Arizona site.
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC expects to develop 3-nanometer chips at its new US factory, founder Morris Chang said Monday.

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is building a $12bn facility in Arizona.

Reuters reported last year on TSMC’s intentions to develop more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including conversations about whether its next unit should be more sophisticated and create 3-nanometer chips instead of the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer devices.

Chang said the 3-nanometre plant would be located at the same Arizona site as the 5-nanometre unit.

“TSMC has a three-nanometer roadmap, but it’s not finalized,” said Chang, who retired from TSMC but remains powerful in the semiconductor business.

“Phase two in Arizona is nearly complete. Phase one is 5 nanometers, phase two is 3 nanometers.

Asia’s largest listed corporation, TSMC, declined to comment.

On December 6, the corporation will “tool-in” in Arizona.

Chang, along with TSMC customers and suppliers, will attend.

US Vice President Joe Biden has also been invited, but Chang doesn’t know if he’ll go.

Taiwan’s strong position as a chip manufacturing has raised worries the globe is overly reliant on the island, especially as China increases up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

The U.S. and Europe are offering billions in incentives to Taiwanese chipmakers.

People suddenly realized how vital chips are, said Chang.

“Many people are jealous of Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing,” he remarked. Many people aim to manufacture more chips in their countries for national security or profit.

Many governments asked Chang at APEC whether he might produce semiconductors in their countries.

Those countries weren’t named.

