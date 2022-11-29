The “tentative” launch date for Verified on Twitter is December 2.

The verification checkmarks will now be available in three colours: gold, grey, and blue.

It is not known if Twitter will continue to use the same criteria or if they will be altered.

Advertisement

Elon Musk has said that Twitter will “tentatively” introduce Verified on December 2 and manually confirm all verified accounts before the check activates.

This is, without a doubt, the best course of action. As a result, unverified verified accounts impersonated well-known people and brands when Twitter began offering the blue check marks to eligible Twitter Blue users without first validating identities.

Musk also announced that the Twitter verification checkmarks will now be available in three colours: gold, grey, and blue. Companies are represented by gold, governments by grey, and individuals by blue.

Elon, I’m trying. It won’t let me and I’m Verified (need to edit 1 character I can’t spell) — Crypto King (@Cryptoking) November 25, 2022

Advertisement

At this time, it is not known if Twitter will continue to use the same criteria or if they will be altered. But next week, Musk is releasing a “longer explanation” on verification.

Hopefully this will lead to users who have been authenticated. Because many accounts didn’t meet the criteria yet still managed to receive the blue check mark, leaving people puzzled about how Twitter verified accounts worked.

Given Musk’s advocacy for “free expression” and his commitment to combating bogus accounts and spam bots on Twitter, we can only hope that he would implement a verification system that is fair to all users.

Also Read Elon Musk reacts to a Twitter user’s “Mars Mission” meme Since seizing control of Twitter, Elon Musk has primarily been sharing tweets...