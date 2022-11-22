Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus with Helio A22 SoC launched in Pakistan

Xiaomi’s Redmi A1+ is available in Pakistan.

It’s the best you can get for a price below the entry level.

The Redmi A1 Plus is the best phone in its class.

Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi A1+, which was released around the world, is now official in Pakistan. It’s the best you can get for a price below the entry level. Even though it looks cute, it has a lot going for it on the inside as well. It looks good, is strong, and has a lot of hardware power. Have a look.

Aside from the fingerprint reader on the back, the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus looks like a rehashed version of the Redmi A1. This phone has a high-end feel to it because of its leather-textured body and dual camera array on the back. It might have three layers of soft pastel colors. You can choose from light black, blue, or green.

Even though it feels cheap, the Redmi A1 Plus holds its own among smartphones that aren’t made very well. It has an IPS panel with a size of 6.52 inches and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It also has a resolution of 720p, a touch sampling rate of 120 Hz, and a color gamut of 70% of NTSC.

The latest Xiaomi A phone is best known for its big 5000mAh battery, which is said to last up to 30 days on standby and 30 hours when watching videos, which is a big claim. The Redmi A1 Plus is the best phone in its class. It has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, and a PowerVR GPU.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now on the market. This smartphone's front-facing...

Advertisement

Even though A1+ does well in other areas, it needs to catch up when it comes to cameras. It has an 8 MP + 0.3 MP dual-lens camera on the back and a 5 MP camera in a drop-notch on the front. The recording was done at 1080p at 30 fps on all three caps. But the light Android 12.0 Go interface that Al has built in helps close the gap. The Redmi A1 Plus costs 19,999 PKR, which is less than the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. It only comes in a 2+32GB configuration.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus launched in Pakistan