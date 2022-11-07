Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is now available in the market, the phone boasts 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is equipped with the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery powers it.

A brand-new, top-of-the-line chipset is available. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has extra power because to its Octa-Core processor.

The 6.4-inch Redmi Note 11 screen features a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

