New AI heart scan can detect blockages before symptoms appear

Fountain Life, a health technology company, has developed an AI-powered coronary artery scan that predicts heart attack risks years before symptoms appear. The outpatient procedure involves a quick CAT scan of the heart after injecting dye into the vein.

Using AI technology, the scan analyzes plaque levels and types, providing valuable insights into heart health. This non-invasive alternative aims to help people reverse heart disease, and Fountain Life plans to expand its AI health services in collaboration with physicians.

The company’s focus is on proactive healthcare, emphasizing early detection and prevention of chronic diseases. The AI model is trained on extensive datasets, including asymptomatic conditions, to improve accuracy.

Fountain Life also offers a full-body MRI using AI technology to detect abnormalities like cancer and neurogenerative diseases. Cardiologists recognize AI’s potential for early detection and treatment decision-making.

Though AI adoption in healthcare may face challenges related to clinical latency and payment models, Fountain Life believes in its potential to improve outcomes by addressing health problems at their root causes.

The risk of the AI artery scan is minimal, involving only low-dose radiation similar to that of a transatlantic flight. Fountain Life intends to lower costs and improve outcomes by empowering people to live long, healthy lives through early problem detection and cost-effective reversals.