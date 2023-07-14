Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

The Oppo F19 Pro is now available for purchase in Pakistan. The phone has great features and specs.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data. The phone runs the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.

The Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone has a 4310 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 30 W.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”