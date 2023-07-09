Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Silent Loudspeakers: Scientists Develop Advanced Noise Reduction Technology

Silent Loudspeakers: Scientists Develop Advanced Noise Reduction Technology

Articles
Advertisement
Silent Loudspeakers: Scientists Develop Advanced Noise Reduction Technology

Silent Loudspeakers: Scientists Develop Advanced Noise Reduction Technology

Advertisement
  • Scientists at EPFL create “plasmacoustic metalayer” for advanced noise reduction.
  • The plasma-based device absorbs 100% of incoming sound intensity without reflection.
  • Remarkably, the plasma layer is only 17 mm thick, revolutionizing noise reduction techniques.
Advertisement

Scientists from EPFL have developed an innovative device called the “plasmacoustic metalayer” that surpasses conventional methods of noise reduction. Utilizing plasma, this device exhibits superior control over sound waves compared to traditional membrane-based tools.

The plasma transducer, despite its compact size, demonstrates remarkable efficiency. It is capable of absorbing 100% of incoming sound intensity without any reflective effects, effectively eliminating noise rather than merely reducing it.

What sets this technology apart is the fact that a plasma layer as thin as 17 mm is sufficient to cancel out audible sound at 20 Hz. In contrast, other noise reduction techniques typically require much thicker materials. This groundbreaking advancement holds the potential to revolutionize the approach to addressing noise-related challenges.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan July 2023
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications. The smartphone is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story