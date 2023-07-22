Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched its latest offering, the Vivo Y22, in the Pakistani market. This budget-friendly smartphone aims to provide an impressive set of specifications at an affordable price.
The Vivo Y22 features a large 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that offers an immersive visual experience. With an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The display delivers vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The device can handle day-to-day tasks and run multiple apps simultaneously with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.
The Vivo Y22 has a 50-megapixel primary camera that captures detailed and vibrant photos. Additionally, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.
The phone is available in three great colors: Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, and Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
Vivo Y22 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
