Google may set hardware rules for upcoming foldable phones

Foldable phones are becoming more popular, but there are still concerns about their durability.

Google is considering implementing hardware requirements for future foldable phones.

Google has not yet officially confirmed these rumors, so we will have to wait and see if they are implemented.

While new foldable smartphones are impressive, doubts about their durability and sturdiness persist despite recent advancements. Manufacturers provide assurances, but uncertainties remain, as seen in a recent test where the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra endured only 126,266 folds, falling short of its 400,000-cycle rating.

Based on insights from Mishaal Rahman, it’s reported that Google is considering providing assurance for the durability of upcoming foldable devices. These devices could be designed to endure a minimum of 200,000 folds and unfolds. For users who open their phones around 100 times daily, this longevity equates to about five years, extending to an impressive ten years for those who hinge the device just 50 times daily.

Regarding the hinge, it’s rumored that Google could stipulate that devices with a “torque hinge” should retain at least 80% of their original torque after 200,000 cycles. This attention to the hinge’s durability is notable, considering that even the well-performing Galaxy Z Flip5 faced torque issues in a recent test, losing its ability to maintain half-closed angles after 223,000 folds.

According to insider information, Google could potentially demand that manufacturers provide a minimum of two major OS updates and three years of security patches for upcoming foldable devices. While these requirements may not have a significant impact, considering that companies like Google, Samsung, and Oppo already offer up to five years of security patches, the effort to ensure ongoing software support is still commendable.

As of now, Google has not officially confirmed these rumors, so we will be keeping an eye out for any official announcements.

