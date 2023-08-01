Advertisement
Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

  • Nokia Mobile has quietly announced two new feature phones, the Nokia 150 and the Nokia 130.
  • The Nokia 150 is a refreshed version of the original model released in 2016.
  • The Nokia 130 is a refreshed version of the Nokia 125, released in 2020.
Nokia Mobile has made a discreet announcement of two new feature phones, which are updated versions of their previous models. The Nokia 150 is making a comeback as the third refreshed version since its original announcement by Microsoft in 2016. The phone received another makeover in 2020, featuring a completely new design for the front and back. Notably, it brings back a touch of the earlier Nokia-designed feature phones, with the metal control keys reminiscent of C-series phones from a decade ago.

The phone is equipped with a 1450 mAh battery that offers extended usage time. It features an FM radio and an MP3 player, with the option to use headphones or the built-in speaker for music playback. The Nokia 150 also comes with a 0.3 MP VGA camera on the back LED, although photo quality may not be exceptional. One advantage is the ability to expand memory with a microSD card, which is not common on modern Nokia smartphones.

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

As the phone was announced quietly, the details regarding its price and availability remain unknown. However, it is noteworthy that the cyan and red colors are making a comeback alongside the standard black and are likely to be widely available. It’s a pity that cyan and red colors are not utilized for the G-series phones.

Here are the basic features:

  • Size: 130.95 x 50.6 x 15.15 mm
  • Weight: 106.3 g
  • Display: 2.4 inch, QVGA
  • Camera: 0.3 MP VGA | Rear Flash LED
  • Memory: MicroSD cards support up to 32 GB.
  • Battery: 1450 mAh removable; standby time 30 days; talk time 20 hours
  • Connectivity: 3,5mm headphone jack; Micro-USB (1.1)
  • Extra: MP3 player (requires MicroSD card), Voice recorder (requires MicroSD card), FM Radio wired and wireless dual mode, 1 microphone, and 1 speaker
  • Networks: GSM 900/1800; Mini SIM
  • Body: Polycarbonate with nano texture | IP52
  • OS: S30+
Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

The Nokia 130 appears to be a refreshed version of the Nokia 125, released in 2020. It features a well-designed T9 keyboard with convenient control keys. The back of the phone includes a large speaker perforation and an LED, which functions as a torch since the Nokia 130 does not have a camera. With similar specifications to the Nokia 150, it seems to be an efficient calling device or targeted towards users who prioritize communication over VGA-quality photos.

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

The price and availability of the phone have not been revealed yet. However, it’s worth noting that the device offers three color options: darker blue, light gold, and purple. Here are the basic specifications:

  • Size: 130.9 x 50.6 x 14 mm
  • Weight: 98.2 g
  • Display: 2.4 inch, QVGA
  • Memory: Internal 4 MB; RAM 4MB; MicroSD card support up to 32 GB
  • Battery: 1450 mAh, removable
  • Standby time: 30 days; talk time: 20 hours
  • Connectivity: 3,5mm headphone jack; Micro-USB (1.1)
  • Extra: MP3 player (requires MicroSD card), Voice recorder (requires MicroSD card), FM Radio wired and wireless dual mode, 1 microphone, and 1 speaker
  • Networks: GSM 900/1800; Mini SIM
  • Body: Polycarbonate with laser tooling texture | IP52
  • OS: S30+

