Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones

Motorola Moto G14 debuts with FHD+ display & 5000 mAh battery
The Motorola Moto G14 is the first phone in the GX4 series....
Nokia Mobile has made a discreet announcement of two new feature phones, which are updated versions of their previous models. The Nokia 150 is making a comeback as the third refreshed version since its original announcement by Microsoft in 2016. The phone received another makeover in 2020, featuring a completely new design for the front and back. Notably, it brings back a touch of the earlier Nokia-designed feature phones, with the metal control keys reminiscent of C-series phones from a decade ago.
The phone is equipped with a 1450 mAh battery that offers extended usage time. It features an FM radio and an MP3 player, with the option to use headphones or the built-in speaker for music playback. The Nokia 150 also comes with a 0.3 MP VGA camera on the back LED, although photo quality may not be exceptional. One advantage is the ability to expand memory with a microSD card, which is not common on modern Nokia smartphones.
As the phone was announced quietly, the details regarding its price and availability remain unknown. However, it is noteworthy that the cyan and red colors are making a comeback alongside the standard black and are likely to be widely available. It’s a pity that cyan and red colors are not utilized for the G-series phones.
Here are the basic features:
The Nokia 130 appears to be a refreshed version of the Nokia 125, released in 2020. It features a well-designed T9 keyboard with convenient control keys. The back of the phone includes a large speaker perforation and an LED, which functions as a torch since the Nokia 130 does not have a camera. With similar specifications to the Nokia 150, it seems to be an efficient calling device or targeted towards users who prioritize communication over VGA-quality photos.
The price and availability of the phone have not been revealed yet. However, it’s worth noting that the device offers three color options: darker blue, light gold, and purple. Here are the basic specifications:
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.